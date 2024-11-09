Ace cueist Pankaj Advani bags record 28th world title

NEW DELHI: Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani clinched a historic 28th world title, defeating England's Robert Hall 4-2 at the IBSF World Billiards Championship in Doha on Saturday.

Advani's winning streak in the event had begun in 2016 and has also survived two years (2020, 2021) of vacuum created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hall took an early lead in the opening frame, but the Indian rallied to reach the magic 150 first.

He then delivered an astonishing unfinished 147 break in the second frame, leaving Hall stunned.

The third frame was a masterclass in tactical brilliance from both finalists.

Advani emerged victorious in the cerebral duel, positioning himself just one frame away from making history.