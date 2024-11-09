Czech legend Zelezny comes on board as Neeraj's coach ahead of 2025 season

NEW DELHI: Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday roped in three-time Olympic champion and world record holder Jan Zelezny as his coach, setting the ball rolling for the upcoming season, where he will defend his World title.
Zelezny, 58, is widely considered the greatest javelin thrower of the modern era.
The Czech won three Olympic gold medals (1992, 1996, 2000) and as many world titles (1993, 1995, 2001) in his illustrious career.
Zelezny holds the world record of 98.48m in the event.
Chopra till recently worked with German biomechanics expert Klaus Bartonietz, who also doubled up as his coach.
Neeraj, after becoming the first Indian athlete to win a gold at the Tokyo Olympics, finished second best at the 2024 Paris Games.
The star Indian athlete said he was a great admirer of Zelezny in his formative days and watched the Czech legend's videos to hone his skills.
"Growing up, I admired Jan's technique and precision and spent a lot of time watching videos of him. He was the best in the sport for so many years, and I believe that working with him will be invaluable because our throwing styles are similar, and his knowledge is unmatched," Neeraj said.
"It's an honour to have Jan by my side as I push towards the next level in my career, and I can't wait to get started," he added.
Neeraj, who has not crossed the 90m mark in competition so far, would be eager to break the 'barrier' and Zelezny's experience could come in handy.
The collaboration also symbolises a fusion of generations, with the young champion drawing inspiration and expertise from what many consider the greatest javelin thrower of all time.
Zelezný's expressed his happiness, saying he was always looking forward to train the Indian star as he still has a lot of potential.
"I have already spoken about Neeraj as a great talent many years ago. When I saw him early in his career, I realised great possibilities for top results," Zelezny said in a statement.
"I also said that if I should start to coach somebody from outside Czechia (Republic), my first choice would be Neeraj. I like his story and I see big potential, as he is young and able to improve. There have been many athletes contacting me for coaching, so for me to take this up means that it is a great honour to have him in my team. We are getting to know each other more closely and will start in person at a traditional winter camp in South Africa. I believe in his progress, especially in the technical aspect, so that he can continue achieving top positions at the main championships," he added.
Zelezny broke the world record on four occasions en route to claiming the current undisputed mark of 98.48m, in Germany, in 1996.
The legend has also coached renowned javelin exponents like Jakub Vadlejch (Tokyo silver), Vítezslav Vesely (bronze) and two-time Olympic champion and three-time world champion Barbora Potakova.