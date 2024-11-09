Czech legend Zelezny comes on board as Neeraj's coach ahead of 2025 season

NEW DELHI: Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday roped in three-time Olympic champion and world record holder Jan Zelezny as his coach, setting the ball rolling for the upcoming season, where he will defend his World title.

Zelezny, 58, is widely considered the greatest javelin thrower of the modern era.

The Czech won three Olympic gold medals (1992, 1996, 2000) and as many world titles (1993, 1995, 2001) in his illustrious career.

Zelezny holds the world record of 98.48m in the event.

Chopra till recently worked with German biomechanics expert Klaus Bartonietz, who also doubled up as his coach.

Neeraj, after becoming the first Indian athlete to win a gold at the Tokyo Olympics, finished second best at the 2024 Paris Games.

The star Indian athlete said he was a great admirer of Zelezny in his formative days and watched the Czech legend's videos to hone his skills.

"Growing up, I admired Jan's technique and precision and spent a lot of time watching videos of him. He was the best in the sport for so many years, and I believe that working with him will be invaluable because our throwing styles are similar, and his knowledge is unmatched," Neeraj said.