Tyson says 'no regrets' over loss for fighting 'one last time'

Tyson, who said he nearly died in June over health issues, had left open chances for another ring return in comments shortly after the defeat.

He said it was a victory simply to fight - detailing medical issues that forced the fight to be postponed from July after he had a medical scare on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles in May where he vomited blood.

"I almost died in June," Tyson said. "Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.

"To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for."