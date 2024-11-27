Gritty Gukesh outplays Ding on time for first win in World Chess Championship

SINGAPORE: Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh clinched his first win over defending champion Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship, outplaying the Chinese on time control in the third round to draw level on points here on Wednesday.

Having lost the first game rather badly, Gukesh struck gold thanks to his preparation that gave him a huge advantage on the clock as Liren spent a lot of time mulling his moves in the first phase of the game.

Both players now have 1.5 points each after the second game ended in a draw on Tuesday.

"It feels great. The last two days I was happy with my play. My play today was even better, I feel good at the board and today I just managed to outplay my opponent which is always nice," Gukesh, who played with white today, said in the post-game press conference.

By move 13th, the 18-year-old from Chennai had a lead of one hour on the clock as he had spent just four minutes compared to Liren's one hour and six minutes.

With 40 moves to make in the first 120 allotted minutes without any increment, the complicated middle game had the desired impact on Liren and Gukesh was relentless in finding out some difficult yet perfect moves to increase the pressure.

The players followed a much less-played variation in the topical Queen's Gambit declined and Gukesh followed an idea played by former world champion Vladimir Kramnik of Russia in a rapid game against highest rated Indian Arjun Erigaisi.

While that game had ended in a draw after Erigaisi survived a real scare, Gukesh delved deeper in the position and capitalised on some unforced errors by Liren.

The 32-year-old Liren had his light square Bishop under the scanner after the Queens were traded early leading to a queen-less middle game.