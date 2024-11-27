Rift between RSPB and WFI behind Railways wrestlers missing senior nationals?

CHENNAI: Aman Sehrawat, the Paris Olympics bronze medallist, and many other famed international wrestlers from Railways, will be deprived of a chance to compete at the Senior Wrestling Championship scheduled to commence in Bengaluru on December 6. Reason — the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) says the event is not a recognised one as the Wrestling Federation of India has been suspended by the sports ministry and the Delhi High Court has held that the ad-hoc committee will continue to manage the affairs of the WFI.

However, it is understood that the sports ministry has nothing to do with this. Sources say that there has been no instruction to any association or units of the WFI to not participate. Also, the Indian Olympic Association that was tasked to form the ad hoc panel said they could not form one because the United World Wrestling recognises the WFI and they have been sending entries to international competitions since its elections last year.

What makes the issue more complicated is the fact that another member board of the WFI — Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) — has already sent the entries.

The WFI confirmed that out of 25 affiliated state units, 23 have sent their entries by the deadline which was November 25. “Apart from the state units, two boards (RSPB and SSCB) are affiliated to WFI and only SSCB has sent the entries,” a WFI source confirmed to The New Indian Express.

It is learnt that the SSCB held Inter-Services Championship in September and selected gold medallists from each weight category of three styles (men’s freestyle and Greco-Roman, women’s freestyle) for the senior nationals.