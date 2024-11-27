Rift between RSPB and WFI behind Railways wrestlers missing senior nationals?

CHENNAI: Aman Sehrawat, the Paris Olympics bronze medallist, and many other famed international wrestlers from Railways, will be deprived of a chance to compete at the Senior Wrestling Championship scheduled to commence in Bengaluru on December 6. Reason — the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) says the event is not a recognised one as the Wrestling Federation of India has been suspended by the sports ministry and the Delhi High Court has held that the ad-hoc committee will continue to manage the affairs of the WFI.
However, it is understood that the sports ministry has nothing to do with this. Sources say that there has been no instruction to any association or units of the WFI to not participate. Also, the Indian Olympic Association that was tasked to form the ad hoc panel said they could not form one because the United World Wrestling recognises the WFI and they have been sending entries to international competitions since its elections last year.
What makes the issue more complicated is the fact that another member board of the WFI — Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) — has already sent the entries.
The WFI confirmed that out of 25 affiliated state units, 23 have sent their entries by the deadline which was November 25. “Apart from the state units, two boards (RSPB and SSCB) are affiliated to WFI and only SSCB has sent the entries,” a WFI source confirmed to The New Indian Express.
It is learnt that the SSCB held Inter-Services Championship in September and selected gold medallists from each weight category of three styles (men’s freestyle and Greco-Roman, women’s freestyle) for the senior nationals.
RSPB secretary Prem Chand Lochab, who is also secretary-general of the WFI as he won the election last year. He was apparently nominated by the faction led by the protesting wrestlers and was elected through a ‘compromise formula’. He confirmed that Railways wrestlers will not compete at the tournament.
“The Elected Executive Committee of WFI has been suspended by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on 24.12.2023. The Ministry has instructed the newly elected Executive Committee of WFI to abstain from administering and managing the day to day activities of the federation with immediate effect until further orders. Also, Hon’ble High of Delhi on 16 August 2024 has held that the ad-hoc Committee of Indian Olympic Association will continue to manage Affairs of WFI until such time order of the Union of India dated 24.12.2023 remains in force. In such a situation, it would not be in fittest of things to send Railways team Officially in an unrecognised event,” Lochab replied to a text message from The New Indian Express.
Even as Lochab cites last year’s suspension order, it is interesting to note that Railways wrestlers had been participating in various international wrestling competitions on requests made by the WFI. Some of the coaches and referees too were part of the teams sent by the WFI for global events. Vicky (FS, 97kg) and Anirudh Kumar (FS, 125kg) were allowed to compete in the U23 World Championships. Vicky won bronze while Anirudh lost the repechage round in the same event. Similarly, Mansi of Railway (WW, 59kg), Sandeep Singh Mann (FS, 92kg) and Rohit Dahiya (GR, 82kg) — all from Railways — competed at the Senior World Championships (Non-Olympic Weight Categories). Mansi bagged a bronze medal as well.
Since the WFI is recognised by the international body (United World Wrestling), they are the sole authority to send teams for international meets. At best, because of court order and non-recognition of NSFs, which is the case with almost all major sports federations, the sports ministry can withdraw monetary support or grants. That includes concessions for travels for national meets.