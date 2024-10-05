India bag U18 team silver in women's section at Asian Youth Archery

NEW DELHI: Promising archer Vaishnavi Pawar showed impressive presence of mind to help India clinch team silver in the recurve U-18 women's category at the 2024 Asian Youth Archery Championship in Chinese Taipei.

Vaishnavi took the first shot for the three-member Indian team, also comprising Pranjal Tholiya and Jannat, in every round and handled the pressure well as they pipped fancied South Korea in the semifinal in a shoot-off.

In the gold medal round, India found themselves in a similar situation, fighting back from a 2-4 deficit to force a shoot-off against Chinese Taipei, who ultimately prevailed.

"I am incredibly proud to represent India alongside my teammates. Beating South Korea in the semifinals was a significant milestone for us," Vaishnavi said.

"Winning silver at the Asian Youth Archery Championship is a testament to our hard work and dedication, and it inspires me to aim even higher in the future."

The Maharashtra archer finished fourth in the trials to make it to the Asian Youth Archery Championships, also she reached the quarterfinals in the individual category.