Sreejesh 2.0: Veteran geared up for coaching journey

CHENNAI: The last match PR Sreejesh played for the country, he captured a bronze medal at the Olympics. He would love to leave the sport at that particular juncture — on a high to be precise. So much has been his propensity to coaching that he is not even figuring in the Hockey India League auction. He had been announced as the junior team coach just after he announced his retirement on the day of the bronze medal match in Paris.

"I'm joining tomorrow (Monday to be precise)," he said on the sidelines of an event organised by the Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) on Saturday. He just can't wait. The U21 junior team is at the Bengaluru National Centre of Excellence under the supervision of two coaches.

Sreejesh has a plan. He has already requested the federation and Sports Authority of India for two more former players to assist him. He would be in the goal and he wants one in defence and one in the offence. Two former teammates and friends would fit the shoes. SV Sunil as the attacker and Birendra Lakra in the defence. "Me in the goal and that will help the players," said Sreejesh. "Right now, the team is under two coaches Janardhana Chadlu Babu and Mohd Intekhab Alam."

Sreejesh also said that he is keen on getting enrolled into a coaching programme to gain more knowledge but as of now, there is no such programme going on. "I have the experience of working with 18-20 coaches and I know how this coaching system works."