Sreejesh 2.0: Veteran geared up for coaching journey

CHENNAI: The last match PR Sreejesh played for the country, he captured a bronze medal at the Olympics. He would love to leave the sport at that particular juncture — on a high to be precise. So much has been his propensity to coaching that he is not even figuring in the Hockey India League auction. He had been announced as the junior team coach just after he announced his retirement on the day of the bronze medal match in Paris.
"I'm joining tomorrow (Monday to be precise)," he said on the sidelines of an event organised by the Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) on Saturday. He just can't wait. The U21 junior team is at the Bengaluru National Centre of Excellence under the supervision of two coaches.
Sreejesh has a plan. He has already requested the federation and Sports Authority of India for two more former players to assist him. He would be in the goal and he wants one in defence and one in the offence. Two former teammates and friends would fit the shoes. SV Sunil as the attacker and Birendra Lakra in the defence. "Me in the goal and that will help the players," said Sreejesh. "Right now, the team is under two coaches Janardhana Chadlu Babu and Mohd Intekhab Alam."
Sreejesh also said that he is keen on getting enrolled into a coaching programme to gain more knowledge but as of now, there is no such programme going on. "I have the experience of working with 18-20 coaches and I know how this coaching system works."
For Sreejesh, coaching is something that he had been aspiring for. He would have loved to coach younger hockey players because he believes that getting them trained from the grassroots would help them develop into better players rather than focusing on the players after reaching elite level. This he revealed during a panel discussion at the institute.
As things stand, Sreejesh's assignment with the U21 team will be until the 2025 Junior World Cup to be held in India. "That's the short target," felt Sreejesh. "Ultimately, these boys are preparing for the LA 2028 and the 2032 Olympics. So when one prepares something for them, when I train them, I will see that their basics are stronger. The team is leaving for Johor Bahru in Malaysia after the 15th and after that in November end, we are going to Muscat for the Junior Asia Cup."
He wants to continue coaching after 2025 as well but said he would think about that later.
As for not opting to be part of the player auction at the Hockey India League, Sreejesh said that he did not want to block some youngsters’ spot. “The league is a great opportunity for young players to develop, so I don't want to block anyone's spot," said Sreejesh, who is the Delhi SG Pipers director. "I would be the bridge between hockey players and corporates. I will help them with my experience."
The HITS felicitation function ended with a panel discussion on Road to Brisbane: Road to Brisbane 2032: Elevating National Performance in Future Olympics.