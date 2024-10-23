Paralympic gold medallist Nitesh Kumar honoured as 'Health Champion of the Year 2024'

Happiest Health, a global heath and wellness knowledge enterprise based in Bengaluru, has named Paralympic gold medallist Nitesh Kumar as the 'Health Champion of the Year 2024'.

At the curtain-raiser event, Happiest Health Chairman Ashok Soota officially inaugurated the event, which was attended by senior management and media representatives. The 'Health Champion Award' is more than an initiative; it’s a movement, a revolution to reshape how we view health challenges, Soota highlighted

Commenting on the launch, Soota said, “Happiest Health was founded on the belief that everyone deserves to live a life of dignity and good health, despite the many hurdles life presents. The ‘Health Champion’ initiative isn’t just about personal triumphs but about victories that inspire entire communities.”

According to a press release by Happiest Helath, Nitesh Kumar’s performances at the 2024 Summer Paralympics culminated with him becoming only the country’s third para-badminton gold medallist. This accomplishment and his life’s journey epitomise the essence of the ‘Health Champion’ initiative as Happiest Health seeks to recognise similar stories and more.

The organisation will also have a Quarterly Health Champion whose winners will receive a certificate of recognition, a monetary prize, a wellness package, and a feature article in the Happiest Health magazine, among other prizes. Annual ‘Health Champions’ will additionally receive speaking opportunities and media coverage.

Happiest Health is dedicated to giving a voice to the unsung heroes whose stories often go unnoticed. The organisation allows individuals to share their experiences of overcoming adversity and inspire others. It has been publishing hundreds of such stories of strength, believing it is its moral and social imperative to give a platform to them.

The primary knowledge platforms are the daily newsletter, knowledge website, and newly launched monthly print magazine, and knowledge app and summits. The wellness division of Happiest Health caters to corporates to achieve optimal employee well-being, fostering a happier, healthier, and more productive work environment.