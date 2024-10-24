Max Verstappen seeking more Mexico success to end winless run

MEXICO CITY: After scrapping to a hard-fought podium ahead of title rival Lando Norris last Sunday, Max Verstappen will seek to end a nine-race winless run on a favourite circuit at this weekend's Mexico Grand Prix.

Red Bull's series leader beat McLaren's Norris into third for the first time in five outings, albeit with the aid of some controversial stewards' decisions in Texas, to enlarge his lead to 57 points with five rounds of the 24-race Formula One championship remaining.

If that was not sufficient encouragement for him and Red Bull, who enjoyed an upswing in form as Ferrari dominated with a commanding one-two at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Verstappen's impressive and breathless Mexican record should be.

The Dutchman has reeled off five wins from his last six visits to the high-altitude (2,250-metres above sea level) Autodromo Hermano Rodriguez and is the only current driver, apart from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, twice, to have won in the capital city.

"We made good steps in Austin and I saw some promising improvement with the car," said Verstappen who won last Saturday's sprint race. "Historically, we have always gone well here too and I always enjoy driving this track.

"So now it is about keeping the momentum going forwards and for us to continue picking up points."

For Norris, it represents another critical opportunity to dent the champion's progress – reversing the outcome of last Sunday's tussle in which, he admitted, he "drove like a muppet" and suffered a "momentum killer".

A wider view, among many paddock observers, suggests that not only do McLaren lack the experience, sangfroid and killer instincts of Red Bull, but that they lack a cool head for decisions in the heat of a contentious incident.

Team boss Andrea Stella criticised the Austin stewards, but missed a chance to tell Norris to give his place back, after running off circuit, and to attack again.

"The next circuit should be a bit more suitable to our car," he said, adding that McLaren will have more upgrades this weekend as the focus on protecting their 40-point lead ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' championship.