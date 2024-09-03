Indian shooters dominate World Deaf Shooting Championship, claim top two spots in mixed team event

NEW DELHI: The Indian contingent continued its medal-winning spree at the 2nd World Deaf Shooting Championship in Hanover, Germany, by clinching the top two positions in the 10m air rifle mixed team event on Tuesday.

Mahit Sandhu and Dhanush Srikanth secured the gold medal, while Natasha Joshi and Mohammed Murtaza Vania took home the silver. In the finals, Dhanush and Mahit registered a comfortable 17-5 victory over their compatriots. Dhanush and Mahit also set a Deaf Shooting World Record in qualification with a score of 628.8, while Natasha and Murtaza Vania qualified for the gold medal match with a world record score of 622.1.

In addition, Pranjali Dhumal and Abhinav Deshwal won silver in the 10m air pistol event. India’s medal tally increased to 12 (three gold, six silver, and three bronze) after day three of the competition. Pranjali and Abhinav lost to the Ukrainian pair of Oleksii Lazebnyk and Inna Afonchenko with a score of 7-17 in the finals. They had topped the qualification with a Deaf World Championship record of 565.

India had previously won four and five medals on the first and second days of the tournament, respectively.