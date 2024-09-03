Sweet sacrifice, sleepless nights: Sumit Antil defends Paralympic gold despite back injury

PARIS: Carrying a back injury for more than a year, Indian javelin thrower Sumit Antil’s path to Paralympic glory was paved with a "sweet sacrifice" and several sleepless nights.

The 26-year-old athlete faced a tough choice in the build-up to the Paralympics: either give up his favorite sweets or put his career at risk due to rapid weight gain and a back injury that had troubled him since the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou last year, where he won gold.

On the advice of his physio, Antil grudgingly gave up sweets, followed a strict training regimen, and shed around 12 kilograms in just two months.

His sacrifice paid off on Monday when the Sonepat native became the first Indian man, and only the second Indian overall, to defend a Paralympic title, clinching gold in the F64 category with a record throw of 70.59 meters. This new mark bettered his previous Paralympic best of 68.55 meters set in the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago.

“I've reduced around 10-12 kilos. My physio, Vipin Bhai, told me that the weight was putting pressure on my spine. So, I cut out sweets, which are my favorite, and focused on eating right,” Antil revealed during a media interaction.

Fixing his back by taking adequate rest is the first thing Antil plans to do after returning to India. “I was not at 100 percent. I had to take a painkiller before my throw, and even during training, I haven't been at my best. The first priority is to fix my back after we return to India because rest is crucial with the type of injury I have.

“With competitions so close, I haven't been able to rest properly and have constantly taken precautions to protect my back. I've been careful with every movement to avoid aggravating it further,” he added.

Antil also expressed gratitude to his coach, Arun Kumar, for his unwavering support and dedication. “I also started doing CrossFit workouts, sprints, and trained hard. It's been two years with my coach, and he's like an elder brother to me. He knows exactly what I need and when I need it.

“I've seen him stay up nights to plan my schedule. My team has put in a tremendous effort for me, and I feel truly blessed to have them,” he said.

Antil admitted that the responsibility of being a Paralympic champion brought increased pressure and sleepless nights. “Once you reach a certain level, the responsibility on you increases, and all eyes are on you. Hopefully, after this, I'll finally get some rest. I've been continuously on the field for the past two to three years,” he said.