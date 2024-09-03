Sweet sacrifice, sleepless nights: Sumit Antil defends Paralympic gold despite back injury

PARIS: Carrying a back injury for more than a year, Indian javelin thrower Sumit Antil’s path to Paralympic glory was paved with a "sweet sacrifice" and several sleepless nights.
The 26-year-old athlete faced a tough choice in the build-up to the Paralympics: either give up his favorite sweets or put his career at risk due to rapid weight gain and a back injury that had troubled him since the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou last year, where he won gold.
On the advice of his physio, Antil grudgingly gave up sweets, followed a strict training regimen, and shed around 12 kilograms in just two months.
His sacrifice paid off on Monday when the Sonepat native became the first Indian man, and only the second Indian overall, to defend a Paralympic title, clinching gold in the F64 category with a record throw of 70.59 meters. This new mark bettered his previous Paralympic best of 68.55 meters set in the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago.
“I've reduced around 10-12 kilos. My physio, Vipin Bhai, told me that the weight was putting pressure on my spine. So, I cut out sweets, which are my favorite, and focused on eating right,” Antil revealed during a media interaction.
Fixing his back by taking adequate rest is the first thing Antil plans to do after returning to India. “I was not at 100 percent. I had to take a painkiller before my throw, and even during training, I haven't been at my best. The first priority is to fix my back after we return to India because rest is crucial with the type of injury I have.
“With competitions so close, I haven't been able to rest properly and have constantly taken precautions to protect my back. I've been careful with every movement to avoid aggravating it further,” he added.
Antil also expressed gratitude to his coach, Arun Kumar, for his unwavering support and dedication. “I also started doing CrossFit workouts, sprints, and trained hard. It's been two years with my coach, and he's like an elder brother to me. He knows exactly what I need and when I need it.
“I've seen him stay up nights to plan my schedule. My team has put in a tremendous effort for me, and I feel truly blessed to have them,” he said.
Antil admitted that the responsibility of being a Paralympic champion brought increased pressure and sleepless nights. “Once you reach a certain level, the responsibility on you increases, and all eyes are on you. Hopefully, after this, I'll finally get some rest. I've been continuously on the field for the past two to three years,” he said.
He revealed that he sustained the injury in 2023 ahead of the Asian Para Games and continued to compete in back-to-back tournaments. Antil, who originally dreamed of becoming a wrestler inspired by Olympic bronze-medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, had his life changed in 2015 when a tractor accident led to the amputation of his left leg below the knee. Undeterred, Sumit was introduced to para-sports in 2017 by a fellow athlete from his village. Despite the pain and challenges of training with a prosthetic leg, he found his new passion in javelin.
Under coach Naval Singh's guidance, Sumit's relentless dedication transformed him into a champion. The F64 category, in which he competes, is designated for athletes with lower limb impairments, including those using prosthetics or dealing with leg length discrepancies.
Antil confessed that the sleepless nights and the weight of expectations took a toll on him. “I think it's been three nights since I've had proper sleep. When you're at a certain level, and people expect things from you, the nervousness increases,” he said.
“Back in Tokyo, no one knew me, and I didn't feel that much pressure; I could sleep peacefully. But this time, the last 3-4 days have been extremely stressful,” he revealed.
However, his throw was short of his own world record of 73.29 meters, and he seemed somewhat disappointed. “I'm used to a different synthetic track. Here, on Mondotrack, I was slipping; I was not able to feel the runway with my legs. I know my coach is not that happy, but I will do it in coming competitions,” he rued.
Paralympic Committee of India Vice President Satya Prakash Sangwan, who also serves as the chef de mission for the Indian squad, praised Antil's dedication and humility. “Since 2017, I've seen how hard he works and how down-to-earth he has been from day one. I knew right from the start that he would make history. Athletes like him are rare. You can see how humble he is from winning gold in Tokyo and here as well,” Sangwan said.
“His dedication to his sport and his country is unmatched; he doesn't get distracted by anything else. I've never come across an athlete who remains so humble and down-to-earth, even after achieving so much success. I am truly proud of Sumit,” he added.