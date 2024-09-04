Olympic bronze one of my favourite moments: Indian hockey coach Craig Fulton

CHENNAI: When Craig Fulton started as the head coach of the Indian men's hockey team late in April 2023, he was equipped with everything he needed to make the squad his own. His first big assignment, the Asian Games in China, where India had the opportunity to book their direct ticket to Paris, was only four months away. Cut to the present, Fulton is almost one and a half years into his tenure with India bagging the Asian Games gold medal, winning the Asian Champions Trophy on home soil and defending their Tokyo 2020 bronze medal in Paris. Aptly, Fulton has one word to describe his time with the team: Rewarding.

"Honestly, it has been rewarding," Fulton told The New Indian Express. "We came in and didn't have a lot of time ahead of the Asian Games. We just had three to four months to select a new team and get everyone on track. We had quite a difficult time in 2024 till the Olympics because we had to face quite a lot of competitions, the same time we were still selecting our squad and trying to find our best combination. The time after (series against) Australia was difficult, but I knew we were close. It is a great reward to come out of the Games with a bronze medal," Fulton mentioned.

Heading into the Olympics, the tour of South Africa had ended with a 1-5 loss against the world no 1, Netherlands. The five-match series against Australia ended up with India suffering a 5-0 clean sweep. There were a few questions with no official fixtures till the Olympics. Once the gala started in Paris, Harmanpreet Singh's team had to hit the ground running. Fulton believes the first two matches in the pool stage were a blessing in disguise for his team. By his own admission, they did not play their best hockey yet the results going India's way were a huge relief. It acted like a turning point.

"The turning point was that we had to do well in the first two games. We didn't play our best hockey, but we had to get results. I knew, if we got seven points, we would make the quarterfinals. Then that meant Game 4 against Belgium and Game 5 against Australia, we can have a free go. There was no pressure on us. In the game against Belgium, we played well. We let in two soft goals by our standard. I think we gave Belgium too much respect. After that, we went straight into the Australia game feeling we were playing well. We have to continue with the same brand, but not give away any soft goals. And we did that. Those two games were the catalyst," Fulton underlined the importance of starting well.