Tahir Zaman appointed head coach of Pakistan hockey team for Asian Champions Trophy

KARACHI: Tahir Zaman has been appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan hockey team ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy. Zaman, a former Olympian, will join the team in Hulunbuir city, China, where the tournament will begin on 8th September.

The urgent appointment was necessitated after Roelant Oltmans declined to accept another short-term assignment from the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). Oltmans, who had been overseeing the Pakistan team as head coach in their last two international events, was scheduled to join the team directly in China. However, he demanded a long-term contract at the last moment.

“Tahir Zaman will now oversee the technical aspects and planning of the team as head coach while Zeeshan has been appointed as team manager for this tournament,” a PHF official said.