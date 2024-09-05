Indian shooters miss finals in mixed 50m rifle prone at Paris Paralympics

PARIS: Indian shooters failed to make the final of the mixed 50m rifle prone (SH1) competition at the Paralympic Games on Thursday.

Mona Agarwal, 36, winner of the bronze medal in the 10m air rifle (SH1) competition at the Games, finished 30th with an aggregate score of 610.5 across six series.

Sidhartha Babu, who had ended 28th in the mixed 10m air rifle prone (SH1) qualification a few days ago, also could not elevate his performance, finishing 22nd with a total of 615.8.

Spain's Juan Antonio Reinaldo topped the qualification with a score of 626.9.

Mona, who took up the shooting sport in 2021 and has won two World Cup gold medals, logged 104.5, 100.8, 99.2, 101.9, 101.7, and 102.4 in her six series of 10 shots each. Meanwhile, Sidhartha shot 101.0, 102.0, 103.1, 104.6, 101.7, and 103.4.

Athletes classified in SH1 are able to hold their guns without difficulty and shoot from either a standing or sitting position (in a wheelchair or chair). As a rule, SH1 athletes may use either a pistol or a rifle.

So far, Indian shooters have secured four medals at the Paris Paralympics, including one gold and one silver.