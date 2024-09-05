Kapil Parmar clinches unexpected judo bronze as India's Paralympic tally hits 25

PARIS: A visually impaired Kapil Parmar became India's first Paralympic medallist in judo with a bronze in the men's 60kg (J1) category as the country's inspirational para-athletes achieved their stated goal of 25 medals and remained on course for more here on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Parmar, who was making his Games debut, defeated Brazil's Elielton de Oliveira 10-0 in the play-off, dominating his opponent throughout the contest to clinch a historic podium finish for himself and his country.

India's medal count rose to 25, including five gold, nine silver and 11 bronze.

In its pre-Games estimate, the Paralympic Committee of India had stated that it was hoping to win at least 25 medals from the quadrennial showpiece.

That target has been met and the final count could well be significantly higher even though the hopes of achieving a double-digit gold medal tally could remain unfulfilled.

Parmar's medal was among the least expected from the mega-event.

However, it was not entirely a surprise given that he won a silver medal at the Para-Asian Games last year besides being a gold-medallist from the 2019 Commonwealth Championships.

The J1 category is reserved for visually impaired judokas.

Son of a taxi driver, Parmar's eye-sight deteriorated progressively after he was electrocuted as a nine-year-old while trying to fetch water from a pump in the fields of his village in Madhya Pradesh.

He was discovered in an unconscious state by a fellow villager and was hospitalised in Bhopal.

He spent six months in coma before making a slow and painful recovery.

What remained intact was his love for judo, a sport that he picked up while in school, and with the help of his coaches Bhagwan Das and Manoj, he entered para-sports.

But the limited financial means of his family meant that Parmar had to run a tea stall with one of his four brothers to support himself at one stage of his life.

He trains at the Indian Blind and Para Judo Academy in Lucknow.