Navdeep's silver upgraded to gold after dramatic men's javelin throw F41 final at Paralympics

PARIS: India's Navdeep Singh's silver medal was upgraded to gold after initial winner Iran's Sadegh Beit Sayah was disqualified for repeatedly displaying an objectionable flag following a dramatic men's javelin throw F41 final at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday.

This is India's first-ever gold medal in the men's javelin F41 category.

The 23-year-old para-athlete from Haryana, who had finished fourth at the Tokyo Games three years ago, produced a personal best effort of 47.32m to claim the top position.

Navdeep, who competes in the classification meant for athletes of short stature, originally ended with a silver after he upstaged world record holder Sun Pengxiang of China with a 47.32m throw.

However, that was upgraded to an unprecedented gold after Sadegh's disqualification.

Pengxiang (44.72m) finished with a silver. Sayah had managed to nose ahead of the field with a new Paralympic record of 47.64m in his penultimate throw but lost the medal owing to his antics.

The International Paralympic Committee rules bar athletes from making any political gestures at the event and Sayah was thrown out of the final results for unsporting/improper conduct.

Iraq's Nukhailawi Wildan (40.46) claimed the bronze medal.

Starting the competition with a foul, Navdeep, who entered the event with a personal best of 44.29 metres and a season best of 42.82 metres, came up with a throw of 46.39 metres in his second attempt, propelling him to the second place.

But it was his third throw that electrified the stadium. With a monstrous throw of 47. 32 metres, Navdeep shattered the Paralympic record and surged into lead, only for Sadegh to better the Indian's mark with an effort of 47.64 metres in his fifth attempt.