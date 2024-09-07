Simran wins bronze in women's 200m T12 final

PARIS: Braving all odds with a steely resolve, India's Simran won the bronze medal in the women's 200m T12 final at the Paralympic Games here on Saturday, living up to the expectations of a podium finish after missing it by a whisker in the 100m dash.

Reigning world champion Simran finished third on the podium with a personal best time of 24.75 seconds in what was a culmination of a journey that was fraught with obstacles right from the day she was born.

Cuba's Omara Durand Elias claimed gold with 23.62, while Venezuela's Paola Alejandra Perez Lopez bagged silver with an effort of 24.19.

The T12 classification in the Paralympics is for athletes with visual impairments.

The 24-year-old Simran was born prematurely and spent the next 10 weeks in an incubator where it was discovered that she is visually impaired.

With the race for the gold medal becoming a contest between Omara and Paola, Simran was engaged in a battle for the bronze with Iran's Hajar Safarzadeh, who had a better reaction time than the Indian sprinter.

However, Simran gave it her all in the final stretch and crossed the line before Hajar, who finished with a timing of 24.91.

The Indian, who became world champion this year in Kobe, Japan, faced numerous challenges throughout her life, including her father's chronic illness and eventual passing.

She had earlier finished fourth in the 100m event.