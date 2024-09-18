Ricky Ponting joins Punjab Kings as head coach on four-year contract

NEW DELHI: Australian great Ricky Ponting was on Wednesday appointed head coach of Punjab Kings, replacing compatriot Trevor Bayliss in the under-performing IPL franchise.

The former Australian captain has made the switch to Punjab Kings from Delhi Capitals, a team he was part of for seven years.

"We are delighted to have Ricky on to guide and build our team for the next four seasons. His experience is crucial to help us develop a squad to deliver on-field success," franchise CEO Satish Menon said.

An IPL source added that Ponting will take a call on the rest of the support staff.

Under Ponting, Delhi Capitals became a force to reckon with though the elusive title never came.

The team reached the final in 2020.

He has also coached Mumbai Indians.

Punjab too have never won the IPL since the league's inception in 2008 and the four co-owners will be hoping the World Cup-winning captain takes them all the way.

Punjab's sole final appearance came way back in 2014 and they are one team which is often criticised for frequent chopping and changing.