Chess Olympiad: Indian men beat Iran to inch closer to gold; women shocked by Poland

BUDAPEST: The Indian men's team scored yet another thumping 3.5-0.5 points victory over Iran to stake claim for the gold medal in the Open section but the women suffered a shock 1.5-2.5 points defeat at the hands of Poland in the eighth round of the 45th Chess Olympiad.

With their eighth victory in as many matches, the Indian men took their tally to 16 points and stretched their lead to a massive two points over nearest rivals Hungary and Uzbekistan with just three rounds left in the biggest chess event on the planet.

World number four Arjun Erigaisi started the rampage with black pieces and crashed through the defences of Bardiya Daneshvar who proved no match for the Indian.

World Championship challenger D Gukesh then put it across Parham Maghsoodloo with black pieces, swindling the Iranian towards the end of the first time-control.

R Praggnanandhaa played out a draw with Amin Tabatabaei to make sure of an Indian victory and Vidit Gujrathi added to the team's tally as he outclassed Idani Pouya in all departments of the game to give another huge victory to the team.

For Arjun, this was another step towards the 2800-rating mark as he took his personal tally to a remarkable 7.5 points from eight games.