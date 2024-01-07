Cooch Behar Trophy: Batters put Karnataka in command

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Half-centuries by SU Karthik (75), Harshil Dharmani (70), Hardik Raj (57 batting) enabled Karnataka to post 360/7 against Tamil Nadu on Day Two in the Cooch Behar Trophy semifinals. Brief scores: TN 126 vs Karnataka 360/7 in 107 ovs (Karthik 75, Dharmani 70, Raj 57 batting, P Vignesh 3/99).

Daivik shines

Daivik Shah’s 6/16 helped Gujarat to beat Tamil Nadu by seven wickets in the quarterfinals of the Vijay Merchant Trophy Under-16 tournament played at Alur stadium II, Bengaluru. Brief scores: TN 293 & 113 in 33.4 ovs (Shah 6/16, Patel 3/36) lost to Gujarat 305 & 105/3 in 52.4 ovs (Patel 45 n.o, Hemchudeshan 3/40).

Big win for Jayendra GJS

M Saravana Sangeeth Rajan (3/7) and S Sri Hari Raj (3/3) helped Sri Jayendra Saraswathi GJS, Tirunelveli to beat SNM Hindu Vidyalaya, Nagercoil by nine wickets in the India Cements-Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship. Brief scores: SNM Hindu Vidyalaya, Nagercoil 20 in 13.3 ovs (Sangeeth Rajan 3/7, Sri Hari Raj 3/3) lost to Sri Jayendra GJS, Tirunelveli 21 for no loss in 3.3 ovs.

