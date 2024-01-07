Home Sport

Cooch Behar Trophy: Batters put Karnataka in command

Daivik Shah’s 6/16 helped Gujarat to beat Tamil Nadu by seven wickets in the quarterfinals of the Vijay Merchant Trophy Under-16 tournament played at Alur stadium II, Bengaluru.

Published: 07th January 2024 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2024 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket Ball

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Half-centuries by SU Karthik (75), Harshil Dharmani (70), Hardik Raj (57 batting) enabled Karnataka to post 360/7 against Tamil Nadu on Day Two in the Cooch Behar Trophy semifinals. Brief scores: TN 126 vs Karnataka 360/7 in 107 ovs (Karthik 75, Dharmani 70, Raj 57 batting, P Vignesh 3/99).

Daivik shines

Daivik Shah’s 6/16 helped Gujarat to beat Tamil Nadu by seven wickets in the quarterfinals of the Vijay Merchant Trophy Under-16 tournament played at Alur stadium II, Bengaluru. Brief scores: TN 293 & 113 in 33.4 ovs (Shah 6/16, Patel 3/36) lost to Gujarat 305 & 105/3 in 52.4 ovs (Patel 45 n.o, Hemchudeshan 3/40).

Big win for Jayendra GJS

M Saravana Sangeeth Rajan (3/7) and S Sri Hari Raj (3/3) helped Sri Jayendra Saraswathi GJS, Tirunelveli to beat SNM Hindu Vidyalaya, Nagercoil by nine wickets in the India Cements-Junior Super Kings  inter-school T20 championship. Brief scores: SNM Hindu Vidyalaya, Nagercoil 20 in 13.3 ovs (Sangeeth Rajan 3/7, Sri Hari Raj 3/3) lost to Sri Jayendra GJS, Tirunelveli 21 for no loss in 3.3 ovs.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cooch Behar Trophy Karnataka SU Karthik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp