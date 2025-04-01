After scoring record 158 goals, hockey ace Vandana Katariya calls time on international career

NEW DELHI: Vandana Katariya, the most-capped Indian woman hockey player, brought curtains on her illustrious 15-year international career on Tuesday, saying the decision taken at her "zenith" was both "bittersweet and empowering".

The 32-year-old veteran striker represented India in 320 international games, scoring 158 goals.

She was also a part of the Indian team that cherished the historic fourth-place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"Today, with a heavy yet grateful heart, I announce my retirement from international hockey -- a decision that feels both bittersweet and empowering," Katariya wrote in an Instagram post.

"I'm not stepping away because the fire in me has dimmed or the hockey in my tank has run dry, but because I want to bow out at my zenith, while I'm still at my very best. This isn't a goodbye born out of exhaustion; it's a choice to leave the international stage on my terms, with my head held high and my stick still blazing. The roar of the crowd, the thrill of every goal, and the pride of wearing India's colors will forever echo in my soul," she added.

A pillar of Indian hockey since her senior debut in 2009, Katariya played a crucial role in defining moments for the sport.

She became the first and only Indian woman to score a hat-trick at the Olympic Games -- at Tokyo 2020.

"I still get goosebumps thinking about Tokyo. The Olympics are special, and that match against South Africa was one of the most emotional games of my life. The hat-trick was special, but more than that, it was about proving that we belonged on that stage," said Katariya, who competed in the 2016 Rio Games.

However, this isn't the end of her hockey journey as she will continue to play in the women's Hockey India League.

"I'm not hanging up my stick. I'll keep playing, keep scoring, and keep inspiring in the Hockey India League and beyond. The turf will still feel my footsteps, and my passion for this game will never fade. Today, I retire from international hockey, but I carry forward every memory, every lesson, and every ounce of love you've given me. Thank you for being my family, my fuel, and my forever teammates in spirit," she concluded.