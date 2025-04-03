Lawson vows to prove he belongs in F1 after shock of Red Bull axing

SUZUKA: Liam Lawson said Thursday he was determined to prove he belongs in Formula One following what he called the "tough" surprise of being axed by Red Bull after just two races.

The New Zealander was replaced by Yuki Tsunoda starting at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix following a disastrous start that saw him fail to score any points.

Lawson returns to Red Bull's sister team RB to take Tsunoda's seat after previously racing 11 grands prix for them over two seasons.

The 23-year-old admitted that his sudden demotion was "something I wasn't expecting so early".

"I was hoping to go to a track that I'd raced before and have a clean weekend," he said at Suzuka, ahead of the third race weekend of the 2025 campaign.

"The decision was made, I was told, so although it was tough to hear, I had one or two days to think about it and then I was starting preparations, and then you're just focused on the job.

"I have the opportunity to still be in Formula One and race, and that's the main thing for me," he added.