Concerns mount at Red Bull after Verstappen's 'catastrophe' as F1 heads to Saudi Arabia

Max Verstappen and Red Bull are one of Formula 1's all-time most successful partnerships. But a disastrous race has raised concerns Verstappen could consider a move elsewhere.

Following the Bahrain Grand Prix, Verstappen talked of a “catastrophe” as he listed the problems. The defending world champion had to cope with tires overheating, brake problems and two different pit stop delays. At one stage, he was briefly last before finishing sixth.

Why might Verstappen's future be in question?

Red Bull's influential motorsport adviser Helmut Marko has previously indicated there's a performance-related clause in Verstappen's contract, which is officially dated to 2028. The specifics aren't public but Marko indicated to the BBC last month a clause could come into play “if we don’t deliver for Max.”

Red Bull seemed to have the fourth-fastest car in Bahrain, behind McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes.

Asked by Sky Sport Germany after the Bahrain race Sunday if he had concerns that Verstappen might consider his future, Marko said: “The (concern) is great ... improvements need to come in the near future so that he once again has a car that he can win with.”

Verstappen signaled his unhappiness with a key team decision last month. He “liked” an Instagram post by ex-F1 driver Giedo van der Garde which suggested it was a “panic move” to replace Liam Lawson as his teammate after two races of the season.

Where could Verstappen go?

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff expressed interest in a potential move last year. Both of his drivers are only confirmed to be under contract for this year. Verstappen has hinted at leaving F1 someday, saying last year he’d “passed halfway for sure” in his career and dislikes the busy schedule.

Marko suggested Sunday that Verstappen’s most recent wins in the rain in Brazil and after a stunning qualifying lap in Japan had come despite the car, not because of it. He added that Red Bull needed to create “a base level” of performance “so that he can fight for the world championship.”

What's gone wrong at Red Bull?

After two record-breaking years of dominance for Verstappen and Red Bull in 2022 and 2023, Red Bull fell behind McLaren on pace partway through the season in 2024. Verstappen won only two of the last 14 races but still retained the title. McLaren won the constructors' championship.