Boxing Federation of India elections to be held during AGM on August 21

NEW DELHI: The long-overdue Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections will be held on August 21 in Delhi-NCR, the Interim Committee currently running the sport in the country announced.

According to a circular dated July 31 and signed by Interim Committee chief Ajay Singh, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the BFI will be held on August 21 in Delhi-NCR.

The agenda for the AGM are "confirmation of minutes of the previous meeting; election of various posts for the term 2025-2029 and any other item with the permission of the chair." The tenure of the previous BFI office-bearers had ended on February 2.