Struggling Test opener Konstas sent on Australia A tour of India

SYDNEY: Struggling Test opener Sam Konstas was picked Thursday for Australia A's red-ball tour of India next month, with chief selector George Bailey saying the experience will be invaluable.

The 19-year-old, who had a horror time during Australia's recent senior tour of the West Indies, was the only incumbent Test player selected for two four-day games in Lucknow.

Test-capped players Cooper Connolly, Todd Murphy and Nathan McSweeney were also in the 14-man squad. A separate Australia A squad was named for three one-day games.

"The subcontinent provides many unique challenges and the opportunity to utilise different skills with bat and ball," said Bailey.

"We hope repeated experiences in these conditions will assist players in developing an effective method and understanding of their game for future subcontinent tours."