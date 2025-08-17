Sinquefield Cup: Gukesh returns to classical chess, Praggnanandhaa eyes podium finish

ST LOUIS: World Champion D Gukesh returns to classical chess after a short break, taking on a formidable field at the Sinquefield Cup starting Monday. Meanwhile, fellow Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa will be aiming for a podium finish in the fifth and final leg of the Grand Chess Tour (GCT), seeking to bolster his current fifth-place position in the overall standings.
Although the absence of world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, who has publicly distanced himself from classical chess, has been noted, the Sinquefield Cup remains a crucial event. It marks the culmination of the GCT, with qualification spots for the grand finale later this year at stake.
Among the biggest threats to the Indian duo are American GM Fabiano Caruana, France’s Alireza Firouzja, and the resurgent Levon Aronian, who now represents the United States. All nine regular GCT players will compete in this elite ten-player round-robin event.
While Gukesh's recent form in rapid and blitz may not make him a top favourite, classical chess remains his strongest format. Praggnanandhaa, on the other hand, has already qualified for the 2026 Candidates Tournament, where he may challenge Gukesh for the world title.
Both Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa have also committed to playing in the Grand Swiss in Uzbekistan next month, signalling their hunger for further titles and international dominance.
In the current GCT standings, Praggnanandhaa holds an edge over Gukesh, but consistency will be critical against seasoned opponents. France’s Maxime Vachier-Lagrave is among the top contenders, while 42-year-old Levon Aronian, fresh off back-to-back wins in Freestyle Chess (Las Vegas) and the St. Louis Rapid & Blitz, is enjoying a strong run of form.
The Sinquefield Cup will be played over nine rounds, with a total prize pool of USD 350,000.
Participants:
D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa (India); Fabiano Caruana, Wesley So, Levon Aronian, Sam Sevian (USA); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Alireza Firouzja (France); Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland); Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan).