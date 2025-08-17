Sinquefield Cup: Gukesh returns to classical chess, Praggnanandhaa eyes podium finish

ST LOUIS: World Champion D Gukesh returns to classical chess after a short break, taking on a formidable field at the Sinquefield Cup starting Monday. Meanwhile, fellow Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa will be aiming for a podium finish in the fifth and final leg of the Grand Chess Tour (GCT), seeking to bolster his current fifth-place position in the overall standings.

Although the absence of world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, who has publicly distanced himself from classical chess, has been noted, the Sinquefield Cup remains a crucial event. It marks the culmination of the GCT, with qualification spots for the grand finale later this year at stake.

Among the biggest threats to the Indian duo are American GM Fabiano Caruana, France’s Alireza Firouzja, and the resurgent Levon Aronian, who now represents the United States. All nine regular GCT players will compete in this elite ten-player round-robin event.