Dreaded dream after online gaming laws

Has Dream11, My11Circle stopped sponsoring Indian cricket properties?

Yes, they have. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed to this daily they are now actively on the lookout for title sponsor. They are expected to release a tender soon with regard to the same.

What all were they sponsoring and what happens to those properties? Smaller leagues to suffer

They had their hands in multiple pies across both national teams as well as in the IPL and state-level T20 competitions. In the very short term, the BCCI have begun discussions about needing to onboard a title sponsor before the beginning of the Asia Cup in two weeks' time. They can get creative and have a short-term partner before revising sponsorships next year. There maybe a short term hit to the bottom line but they can afford that. A more extreme step would be playing the men's Asia Cup as well as the women's World Cup without a title sponsor.

A bigger worry would be what happens to some of the state T20 leagues as they were also taking money from real money gaming ones. They were thriving because the system was flush with their cash. They were able to afford big salaries and also signed some A-list coaches. These coaches in turn developed some of the players into overnight sensations in the IPL (Digvesh Rathi, Priyansh Arya, Varun Chakravarthy and so on). These leagues a) acted as a feeder system to the IPL with some of them even going onto make their national debuts. If this ecosystem within the ecosystem is crippled, what happens to the players still waiting to be found? Cricket will ultimately find a plug and play solution but how soon will it arrive?