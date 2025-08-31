Satwik-Chirag pair signs off with bronze at World Championships

Satwik and Chirag had first clinched a world championships bronze in Tokyo in 2022, a year after narrowly missing out on a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Their second medal in the prestigious tournament also comes a year after an Olympic heartbreak at the Paris Games. It also brought an end to India's campaign in the tournament.

"We didn't get really any rhythm. We didn't start off that well. We gave away easy points (in the third game). We should have been a bit smarter. But, credit to them. They served quite well, right from the start of the third game," Chirag said after the defeat.

"I think we could have made a few changes here and there, not really rush into the service, because they were also serving quite deep. But credit to them that they could put us out of place," he added.

On his part, Satwik said, "They played with much more confidence, like we did in the first matches. Their body language...they were enjoying a little more than us. In the first game, even though we were leading, they were just giving what they have. I think that's what we did in the previous matches. Today, I think we played really well in patches, it's all about confidence, how strong you are mentally."