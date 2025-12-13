Pressure mounts on Shubman Gill in T20Is

CHENNAI: 4. W. W. That is how the deliveries India vice-captain Shubman Gill has faced in this ongoing T20I series against South Africa reads like. Looked in isolation, it can be seen as just two bad games for a batter who is coming back from an injury. However, Gill's case is different.

Once an anointed prince, Gill is now an all-format captain-in-waiting for his coronation. He is already the skipper in ODIs and Tests and was made Suryakumar Yadav's deputy, putting him in line for the T20I captaincy as well. And that is what makes things more curiouser. Before Gill came back to the T20I set up, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma had made a formidable opening partnership that tore opposition attacks apart.

Two explosive players setting the tone upfront has been the style of play for India after the 2024 T20 World Cup. Gill, however, is not a Samson or Abhishek-kind of dasher in the powerplay. At least not yet. So when he was drafted in at the top and Samson was moved down, questions were raised as to why this move is being made in a hurry when there is still time for Gill become an all-format regular.