SKY-fall? Captain's form a concern for India ahead of T20 World Cup

CHENNAI: On Tuesday, when Suryakumar Yadav shuffled across and whipped South Africa's Lungi Ngidi over square-leg in his typical fashion, it seemed like he had finally got back the mojo. The Indian captain, once the top T20I batter in the world, has been out of runs for a while and consecutive boundaries in Cuttack made it look like he was in the zone.

The kind of zone where he looks invincible, toying with bowlers, pacers or spinners, across the park at will. One where he defies the laws of batting, physics and make the opponent captain clueless with his field placements. When he is in such a zone, Yadav is a 360 degree batter who could take on any attack and run away with the contest.

It is what brought him the reputation in the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians. It is how he has batted from the moment he pulled Jofra Archer on the first ball he faced in international cricket. It was a high moment from where his career only skyrocketed even further. From the time he made his debut in Ahmedabad till the end of 2023, Yadav was on such a high that he was the ICC T20I cricketer of the year in both 2022 and 2023. In this period, he hit 2141 runs in 57 innings at 45.55 average and 171.55 strike rate.