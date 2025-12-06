Jaiswal century headlines India's series win

CHENNAI: A Yashasvi Jaiswal century, fifties from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli headlined India's clinical performance as they beat South Africa by nine wickets to seal the ODI series 2-1 in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

It was a day of many first for India as well. It started with skipper KL Rahul winning the toss in an ODI for India for the first time since the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal. And ended with Jaiswal scoring his maiden ODI hundred — an unbeaten 116 from 121 balls — showing why he perhaps deserves a place in the ODI set up.

Between these two events there were a lot of ebbs and flows as well. Take for example how South Africa were cruising at 234/5 after 38 overs on the back of a Quinton de Kock century. With Dewald Brevis and Marco Jansen going for their shots, they looked set to post another 350-plus total in the series.