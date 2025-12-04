India vs South Africa: Rishabh and the middle-order conundrum

Which is why it is not an understatement to say that they were probably 25-30 runs shy off an above-par total. When you take into consideration the conditions — excessive dew — all teams target above par scores. However, India managed 74/1 in the last 65 balls post Virat Kohli's dismissal.

It is a concern the head coach would want to address soon. Before getting into the nitty-gritty, Hardik Pandya will walk into the XI in a full-strength team. When that happens, one of Jadeja or Sundar will not play, especially keeping in mind the long-term view of South Africa. But for the time being, the leadership group wants a spin-bowling all-rounder in the top five.

While there is merit to having a spin-bowling all-rounder (in this case Washington) in the top five, it becomes an issue when combined with KL Rahul and Jadeja in the middle-order. Rahul, without a doubt, has become an excellent middle-order batter, but to make the most of his abilities and 360 degree range, India will have to use him at No 5. Even if his position is at No 6, Jadeja and Washington do not have the same range of hitting to be able to bat either side of Rahul.

In Ranchi, Washington was batting at No 5 for the first time before being pushed down to No 6 in Raipur. If the team management wanted him to learn on the job and develop as a middle-order — one reason he is preferred over someone like Riyan Parag is because he is a leftie — there has to be consistency on where he bats at least till he gets used to it. Even more so considering the fact that there is no certainty on how much longer Jadeja, the soon-to-be 37-year-old, will be in the ODI scheme of things. To put into context, Jadeja strikes at 117.3 in the last ten overs of ODIs since 2020. In this phase and period, Rahul averages 46.7 and strikes at 149. In 19 innings, Washington averages 20.27 and strikes at 82.02 in death overs throughout his career.



