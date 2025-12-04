India vs South Africa: Rishabh and the middle-order conundrum

CHENNAI: 358. That's a lot of runs across 50-overs. When India posted it batting first, they may have thought they were in a good place. Because South Africa needed a record to chase it down. A day removed from that record chase, attention has invariably turned towards India's squad construction.
It may be a case of hindsight but in an era when teams have tried to maximise power-hitting in the lower middle-order to set above par scores, especially on batting decks, there's a growing theory that India may be shortchanging themselves by picking both Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja in the same team. In isolation, they are both fine operators, decent with bat and ball but they lack that oomph factor with the bat. They do not provide the kick needed in the last five-10 overs, that thrust.
Twice in as many games, the lack of that thrust meant the team just about made par after seemingly set for a score in excess of 370. It didn't matter in the first ODI when Washington made a 19-ball 13 (Jadeja scored 32 off 20). In the second ODI on Wednesday, the duo combined for 25 off 35, all of those balls consumed post the 39th over.
Which is why it is not an understatement to say that they were probably 25-30 runs shy off an above-par total. When you take into consideration the conditions — excessive dew — all teams target above par scores. However, India managed 74/1 in the last 65 balls post Virat Kohli's dismissal.
It is a concern the head coach would want to address soon. Before getting into the nitty-gritty, Hardik Pandya will walk into the XI in a full-strength team. When that happens, one of Jadeja or Sundar will not play, especially keeping in mind the long-term view of South Africa. But for the time being, the leadership group wants a spin-bowling all-rounder in the top five.
While there is merit to having a spin-bowling all-rounder (in this case Washington) in the top five, it becomes an issue when combined with KL Rahul and Jadeja in the middle-order. Rahul, without a doubt, has become an excellent middle-order batter, but to make the most of his abilities and 360 degree range, India will have to use him at No 5. Even if his position is at No 6, Jadeja and Washington do not have the same range of hitting to be able to bat either side of Rahul.
In Ranchi, Washington was batting at No 5 for the first time before being pushed down to No 6 in Raipur. If the team management wanted him to learn on the job and develop as a middle-order — one reason he is preferred over someone like Riyan Parag is because he is a leftie — there has to be consistency on where he bats at least till he gets used to it. Even more so considering the fact that there is no certainty on how much longer Jadeja, the soon-to-be 37-year-old, will be in the ODI scheme of things. To put into context, Jadeja strikes at 117.3 in the last ten overs of ODIs since 2020. In this phase and period, Rahul averages 46.7 and strikes at 149. In 19 innings, Washington averages 20.27 and strikes at 82.02 in death overs throughout his career.
What about Pant
Which brings focus on Rishabh Pant. Post Pant's injury, Rahul has made the middle-order spot his own — 1668 runs at the average of 53.80 and strike rate of 97.71 while batting in the middle-order. This and Pant's middling ODI numbers meant he is no longer the first-choice keeper. However, since his comeback, Pant has featured once in a while in ODIs with the last one being the third ODI against Sri Lanka in August 2024. In his limited career, Pant strikes at 180.1 and averages 28.6 during the last 10 overs.
In Visakhapatnam, India have a chance to use him as keeper-batter with Rahul playing as specialist middle-order batter. It will solve the left-hander issue they have in the middle-order while also give the batting depth they crave. Now, for whom Pant will come in is a call coach Gautam Gambhir will have to take. Washington is being considered a long-term prospect but clearly is not rated as highly with the ball as Jadeja is. In the first two matches, he has bowled seven overs in comparison to Jadeja's 16. And both of them do not have wickets to show far. Of course, it will depend on conditions.
But for now, it is perhaps time for the team management to realise their current combination is not bearing the desired results.