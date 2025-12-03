Gaikwad stakes claim even as South Africa take series to decider

When Gaikwad walked into the middle, India were on 62 after 9.4 but there were over 10 wides in that. Marco Jansen, who has found disconcerting bounce from awkward lengths throughout the tour, welcomed Gaikwad with a brute of a lifter. Luckily for him, it hit his glove before flying over the wicket-keeper. Post that inauspicious start, though, the No. 4 looked at home in his eighth ODI for his country.

When the pair raised the first 50-run stand, Gaikwad had made 37 of those. He was hogging the strike but he was also finding boundaries as well as finding the gaps for singles. It was a feature throughout his innings. He scored 60 in boundaries but there were also 33 singles and six twos.

It's also an innings he needed for the national team because for all their travails in red-ball cricket, they are filled with attractive stroke-makers in white ball. And Gaikwad, who made his ODI debut in October 2022, will know he will not get more opportunities to create a slot for himself.

Assuming Rohit Sharma and Kohli will be around and Shubman Gill will take his rightful place at the top, Gaikwad is already looking at No. 4. But with Shreyas Iyer likely to come in at No. 4 when he's fit, the position Gaikwad is fighting for right now is that of reserve opener or reserve specialist middle-order batter. With India needing at least one left-hander in top five to ensure no negative match-ups as well as finding a place for Hardik Pandya, he knows there's currently automatic slot for him.