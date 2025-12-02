Marco Jansen going to be standout all-rounder: Jacques Kallis

"He's always been magnificent with the ball. Perhaps in previous years, he didn't quite fulfil his talent with the bat. He's certainly turned that around now. He's a premium all-rounder now and I think he's going to play a massive role in the SA20. They might even be able to use him in different roles, not only down the order. He's good enough to even go up the order a few times and maybe change it up and then get him up the order every now and again. For me, he's going to be one of the standout all-rounders," said Kallis during a SA20 media round table on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old felt that this season of SA20 could be ideal preparation for Proteas players before the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. "I think it's going to play a big role. Look, I don't think it'll make the guys play any harder or anything like that, because, you know, the guys would have put the 100% effort in, in any case. But I do think it's fantastic preparation, looking forward to that World Cup. The guys will want to go into that in good form and try their best to be in good form going into that," he said.

"A few guys perhaps that are on the fringe, if they have a good performance in doing this tournament, might get a look in and get into the squads around the world. So an important part of playing (leading) into that World Cup. But like I said before, I think it's such an important tournament and people want to do well in this because of how big a tournament it is. They still, no matter what, would have wanted to do well in this tournament and make a name for themselves, especially with a tournament like IPL coming up. You have a good SA20 tournament and you can also get a good contract in IPL. So it plays a big role in many tournaments," Kallis added.