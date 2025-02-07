IPL is leader of franchise cricket and we can only learn from them: SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith

JOHANNESBURG: SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith has pledged to make it the second best league in the world after admitting that the IPL remains the leader of franchise cricket, from where they can "only learn" to get better.

The third season of SA20 is currently underway across venues in South Africa.

"BCCI and IPL have been amazing in supporting us and guiding us in every decision we have made. IPL is the leader in franchise cricket by far and we can only learn from them," Smith told PTI Bhasha in an exclusive interview here.

IPL veteran Dinesh Karthik this year became the first Indian player to feature in SA20 by appearing for Paarl Royals, who lost the second qualifier against two-time champion Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Centurion on Thursday.

When asked about the possibility of having more Indian players in future, Smith said they would love to have them if they were available, but nothing of that sort is in the pipeline as of now.

"We always said that we have worked with the BCCI to see what their views are for the future. South African cricket loves Indian cricketers. It is always a highlight for us to watch the talent of the Indian team whenever they come here to play," said the 44-year-old former captain who led South Africa to a record 54 Test victories.