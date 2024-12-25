‘Excited with pack of pacers in SA20’

CHENNAI: With the third edition of the SA20 coming soon, the Ambassador of the franchise league and former South African fast bowler Allan Donald believes the new crop of pace bowlers coming from his home country are the ones to watch out for. “There are about three South African bowlers—that I’m really looking forward to seeing,” Donald told media in a Zoom interaction. “Those three guys are Eathen Bosch, he is playing for the Pretoria Capitals, Codi Yusuf, who’s playing for Paarl Royals, and young Kwena Maphaka.”

Donald was all praise for the young pacer Maphaka, who was Player of the Series in the U19 T20 World Cup in South Africa earlier this year with his 21 wickets in the competition.

“For me, those three guys—especially young Kwena Maphaka, an 18-year-old—I think the whole of Paarl is very excited that he’s here. There’s huge excitement about him being in this team. I think he’s such a talent; he is just a freak. He’s going to have some good days, and he’s going to have some bad days, but he seems to have this head on his shoulders that is just very freakishly calm and not phased about too many things when it goes badly. So I think he’s going to be box office this coming January. I can’t wait to see him being very successful, I hope,” Donald added.

With former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik getting attached with the league, Donald believes the excitement level has reached next level.