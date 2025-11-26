India vs South Africa: Time for that Gambhir conversation

GUWAHATI: Senior players were forced into retirement. A new captain was ushered in. Families could no longer be part of a full tour. The board doubled down on established players featuring in domestic red-ball cricket. An influential member of the coaching staff was let go.

It's fair to say the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tried to identify various reasons for the sudden downturn in the red-ball fortunes of the side post them losing six Tests across eight games against New Zealand at home and in Australia. They wanted to be proactive in ringing in the changes to bring about positive change.

But they have not managed to bring about positive change. If anything, this team seems to be stuck in a rut, a negative spiral. The one constant in all of these setbacks — last year's limp 0-3 against New Zealand, the 1-3 in Australia, a fighting 2-2 in England and, now, a 0-2 at home to South Africa — is the head coach of the national team. The only truly positive result during this run was the home series win against West Indies.