Border-Gavaskar Trophy: More questions than answers after series loss

SYDNEY: Gautam Gambhir was sitting at the press conference room of the Sydney Cricket Ground. It had been only a few minutes since Beau Webster and Travis Head let out a roar in the middle of the pitch after beating India to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 in front of a packed pink crowd on Sunday.

The head coach had addressed the media for the first time on this tour only three days ago. And when he did, he only added fuel to the speculations that had been doing rounds since the loss at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. So when he walked into the room after India lost by six wickets in two and a half days, there was a bit it unease in the air. He’s been known to have been confrontational with the media. And it was the theme on Sunday as well. He was asked about the mistakes India made to lose the series after taking a 1-0 lead in Perth as the first step towards addressing them is acknowledging there is one. The response: “The first thing is that the person sitting here will accept the mistakes first. So you don't worry that mistakes will not be accepted here.”

He went on to add that India had their moments where they could have won the series especially if they had drawn in Melbourne and had five bowlers in Sydney — Jasprit Bumrah did not take the field for bowling on Sunday as he had back spasms. He admitted that there is room for improvement in all three departments. It had been the kind of series where everyone often went “can we have one normal day?”. Right from Perth to Sydney, not a single day of Test cricket was uneventful. Whether it was Rohit Sharma’s batting position or his captaincy or his form with the bat or him opting out of Sydney or Virat Kohli’s dismissals or Bumrah’s injury or the biggest of all — R Ashwin’s retirement — it was a series that had it all. And in the end, the better team won.