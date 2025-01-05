Head, Webster ensure no hiccup for Aussies as India lose match and series Down Under

With Head, Usman too went for his shots before eventually getting out to Siraj. Maybe it was too little too late. Maybe they needed Bumrah on Sunday more than ever but in the end none of it mattered. Not the attacking fields, not the half hearted appeals not the DRS reviews taken by Kohli. The result seemed like going Australia’s way faster than expected. With every boundary, with every run, the lead was shrinking and so was the hope. What could have been 3-1 in India’s favour, what could have been 2-1 in India’s favour or even a 2-2 after what happened in Melbourne, ended up being 3-1 Australia.

Pat Cummins had done the unthinkable. Not a single Australian captain had managed to beat India in a Test series. The last time it happened was under Michael Clarke, who led in first Test before Steve Smith took over in 2014. Since then, Australia had lost twice in India and twice in Australia. India would have taken a 2-2 result with both their hands to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, in the end, despite all underlying issues both teams have in common, the better team won the match and series.

"The way we started this series after that obviously we drew the pink-ball Test. So somewhere if you pick up a session from Melbourne, the last session. If we had scored a 1-1, the pressure on Australia would have been even greater. And there were moments in this match too. If we had followed up on 180 and still led the way, if we had batted better in the second inning, if we had targeted 250-300, things would have been difficult. So it's not that we didn't have moments. We could have done better in bowling or batting. I think overall, if you see, if we want to improve and go ahead and do better, then we will have to do better in all departments," head coach Gambhir said after the match.

Earlier, as India started the day to extend the lead as much as possible, all eyes were on Bumrah, who was padded up and ready to bat if needed. And the necessity did come early on the day. Ravindra Jadeja got out to Pat Cummins and soon things fell flat. Scott Boland continued from where he left, removing Mohammed Siraj. Cummins bowled a beauty to clean up Washington Sundar. In the end, all India were able to do was add 16 runs to their overnight total before getting all out for 157. A target of 162, which seemed enough if Bumrah had taken the field, but once that didn’t happen, the match was going to go just one way.