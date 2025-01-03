Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Pant slowed down in Sydney and with it his trademark impact

To understand the nature of the innings, here is a fact. It was the first time Pant scored 40 or more in a Test innings with a strike rate that is less than 46. On Friday, he batted at 40.81. The last and only time he batted at a strike rate lower than 50 and scored a fifty was at The Oval against England in 2021. In fact, the only time he played more balls than Friday (98) and batted at a lower strike rate was in the second innings of Melbourne four days ago. He faced 104 balls and scored just 30 runs at 28.84.

However, all everyone remembered was how he got out on the final day. To be fair it was the dismissal that triggered the collapse. For Pant, however, the intention was clear. In Melbourne, considering the situation and the target that was in front, Pant decided to go for the shot. Here, it was different.

“In this inning, I was not in a frame of mind where I wanted to take charge of the game. Because the wicket was doing too much and the kind of situation we were in. And while playing inside I felt like I could play a little bit of defensive cricket. Whatever the game asked me to do on that given day, that's what I tried to do and that was the mindset,” Pant said after the day's play in Sydney. “I would say there might be a 50-50 chance which I could have taken early on in this inning but sometimes you have to play more secure cricket, especially the way the wicket was behaving, we knew that if we give one more wicket here we might lose 2-3 in quick succession. So that was the idea behind the way I was playing,” he added.

The bottom line, however, is whether it bore fruit. Pant batted for 98 balls for a 40 before getting out trying to pull Boland. India got out for 185 on a pitch where Pant said 220-230 would have been par. How this match plays out is yet to be seen but more importantly, India need to figure out how to make the most of Pant the Test batter. For there is no one like him and he has not been able to do what he could and has in the past.