Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Bowlers shine without Bumrah's presence as contest gets spicier

SYDNEY: It was around 1.20 PM on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Jasprit Bumrah, India’s captain for the match, left the fielding after bowling his tenth over of the innings. At that point, Australia were 111/5 with Alex Carey and Beau Webster in the middle.

India, for the first session and even after, kept asking questions consistently, on point about their plans for Travis Head or Steve Smith with every single bowler chipping in. Such were the conditions on offer that they kept hitting the right areas and let the ball do the rest.

However, when Bumrah walked off the field, it got alarm bells ringing. Even more so when about 40 minutes later, he left the dressing room and the stadium in a car for scans before coming back two and a half hours later. Although Prasidh Krishna would later confirm that Bumrah has back spasms and is being monitored by the medical team, at that time no one knew what was happening.

Have the worst fears come true? Is Bumrah done for the rest of the match? Who will they turn to now? Questions lingered as Shubham Gill seemed to be setting the field in the middle. Not for long though. Virat Kohli soon took charge of the proceedings. Standing at first slip, the former Indian captain, seemed to be the de facto in charge. He was setting fields and charging up the players, getting involved more than he ever had on this tour.

And it was not just him. Mohammed Siraj rose to the occasion, and more importantly, so did Prasidh Krishna who had come in as an injury replacement for Akash Deep. Playing his first game of the tour, Prasidh used his height to extract extra bounce off the surface. The first ball he bowled in the match took Steve Smith by surprise, hitting him on the glove. Even though he gave a few boundary balls in the first session, Prasidh got only better in the second. He hit the right lengths, kept asking questions and the reward came in the form of Smith's dismissal. He followed it up with another, coming around the wicket to get rid of Alex Carey getting Australia down to 137/6. However, the job was not done and it was Nitish K Reddy’s turn to step up. He had no choice but to do so with Bumrah not even in the venue to come back in.