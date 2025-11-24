India lose plot in 46-minute madness

GUWAHATI: Were India willing to sacrifice four points to go in search of 12 in the all important World Test Championship (WTC) table? That was the one question the leadership group and the support staff may have kept asking each other all through Sunday evening and Monday morning before turning up to the ACA Stadium.

Trailing by 480 runs with three days play remaining — around 240 overs after budgeting for bad light — the hosts' path to victory and levelling the series was complicated. The most straightforward one was to bat the next 150 overs, get a lead of around 125-150 before giving their spinners a chance on a crumbling Day Five deck.

Of course, there were several caveats to this approach. Chiefly, the pitch remaining fairly similar to Saturday and Sunday. There was also the question of whether the Indian batters would be willing to show the same tenacity as the visiting batters did.

All of those best paid plans were torn and burnt thanks to a madcap 46-minute period of pure, unadulterated carnage either side of tea on Monday morning.

India had lost KL Rahul to one Keshav Maharaj delivery that bounced a bit more. It took the shoulder of the bat to first slip. But Yashasvi Jaiswal and B Sai Sudharsan were in the middle of a fine, little partnership when the car crash began, the former checking a cut off Simon Harmer straight into the waiting hands of backward point. To be fair to the southpaw, it did stop a bit on him but the pitch in itself was a fairly normal Day Three strip.