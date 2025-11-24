India vs South Africa: Pant, the captain would have admonished Pant, the batter

GUWAHATI: On days like Monday, Rishabh Pant the batter will face additional scrutiny. Was that shot — charging down the track and trying to hit Marco Jansen to the nearby mountain — necessary? The left-arm seamer was in the middle of an inspirational spell of short-pitched bowling and Pant was keen to set the tempo, dictate the pace of the game even when the game state was against the Indian captain.

At 4/105 and chasing 490 to restore parity in on Day Three, the dice was loaded against him. Jansen saw him come down, changed his length and he only managed a thin edge to the keeper.

But the wicket-keeper doesn't really care about the game state. Off the second ball he faced, he stepped down to hit Simon Harmer for a six over the spinner's head. It's what has given him immense success over the years. It's what has given India all the red-ball glory away from home. Without Pant's madcap methods, Brisbane wouldn't have happened.

In the early stages of that unbeaten 89 in 2021, the southpaw darted down the wicket to one Nathan Lyon delivery but the turn and bounce evaded his swinging blade. It also missed Tim Paine and went for four byes. It was 189/3 when Australia missed this opportunity. There have been other times when Pant has played the percentages and reaped handsome rewards for his risk-taking.

In terms of the risk-taking, this was pretty much on the extreme spectrum but it's on point with his brand. In isolation, his seven off eight put India deeper in the mire and left them needing a rearguard act from the lower-order to save them.