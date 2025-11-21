India seek revival in Guwahati under Rishabh, the captain

GUWAHATI: Thirteen months ago, a Test tour to India usually meant prayers and vibes. Sides came in hope but deep down they already knew that there was no point in hoping. Such was India's mastery in their own backyard.

Three Test losses spanning a 11-year period from 2013 to 2024.

Each loss was stop the press, an event inside the event because they were so rare. Each win was met with a shrug of the shoulder and more words on the artistry of R Ashwin, the magnificence of the bowlers, the artisan attributes of Ravindra Jadeja or the skills of Virat Kohli... you get the drift.

It came down to a shuddering halt at the hands of New Zealand. Across three games in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai, a very real sense of invincibility was punctured. When the Kiwis left these shores, the hosts knew they had to rebuild that lost aura.

Players left, a captain moved on, a No. 4 — a family heirloom in these parts — retired, one legendary spinner hung his boots. In essence, the players most responsible for building that aura, run by run, wicket by wicket and win by win, had left.

It was now up to a new batch of players to rebuild it. They had a brand new jenga in front of their eyes.