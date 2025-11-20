Ind vs South Africa 2nd Test: In Guwahati, India may also be playing away from home

As it is, playing in the North East is unlike any other because of the early morning starts as the Sun tends to go down fairly quickly; it's why tea will be taken first to compute for the earlier than normal start time of 9.00 AM. To legislate for that, the support staff of both teams will have to adjust elsewhere. A lighter breakfast and lunch well into the afternoon means different eating and hydration patterns.

Sure, the Barsapara Stadium has hosted Indian Premier League (IPL) and some international white-ball games under lights but they are two different sports at this level and as such cannot be compared. The red-ball tends to do a fair bit at 9.00 AM and light tends to dip sharply from around 3.15 PM but it's fair to say that both the hosts and visitors will experience this together for the first time. On R Ashwin's YouTube Channel, the retired spinner echoed the same sentiments. "Test centres is not about crowds alone," he said. "It is also about the familiarity of conditions. If we are playing a Test in Guwahati or Ranchi, I'm not against these venues as a possibility. But the problem in India is every surface as a different identity."

The idea of the men's team sticking to fixed centres isn't new. When they last played a home series against South Africa, the Tests were played in Visakhapatnam, Pune and Ranchi. Post the culmination of that series, then skipper Virat Kohli had said: "We've been discussing this for a long time now, and in my opinion we should have five Test centres. "I agree (with) state associations and rotation and giving games and all that, that is fine for T20 and one-day cricket, but Test cricket, teams coming to India should know, 'we're going to play at these five centres, these are the pitches we're going to expect, these are the kind of people that will come to watch, crowds'.