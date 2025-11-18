Washington — India's new No 3 or makeshift arrangement?

CHENNAI: ON a spiteful, up and down track, Indian batters came, saw and perished. Yashasvi Jaiswal lasted all of 31 balls across both innings. Rishabh Pant, who has rescued many a time while wearing whites, lasted 37 balls for two outs. In all, nine Indian batters lasted all of 118 balls on a frenzied and feverish Day Three Eden strip. But the lone man who fought against a tidal wave of gun bowling, irrepressible catching and pressure was Washington Sundar who lasted 92 balls and a shade over two hours (122 minutes to be exact).

Ever since he made the jump up from white-ball cricket to the longest format for the national team, he has played his hand in several jaw-dropping wins and impressive saves. There was, of course, the Miracle of Gabba in 2021, his debut Test. There is the forgotten unbeaten 96 with Rishabh Pant against England in Ahmedabad a few months later. Over the last few months, he has added to his growing catalogue of backs-to-the-wall runs with that match-saving 100 followed by a thrill-a-minute 50, most of which came with the No 11 in a match remembered for Mohammed Siraj's last day heroics.

All these runs, coming in all kinds of conditions against all kinds of attacks, had led a lot of experts to conclude that, yes, Washington could do it up the order, where he normally bats for his state side in red-ball cricket. For a long while, everybody wanted his employers to try him out at No 3 because of the compactness of his technique. He knew where his off-stump was, he was a good player of spin and had the temperament and mental capacity to play a long innings. But the team management, when Washington ultimately rubber-stamped a place in the XI for the series against the Kiwis last year, didn't see it that way. The No 3 according to them, would be a spot reserved for a specialist batter. In their eyes, the all-rounder was best suited to come in lower down.