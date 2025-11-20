All eyes on Guwahati deck as India look to avoid yet another whitewash at home

CHENNAI: After India lost the opening match of the three-Test series to New Zealand last year, even more attention had turned towards the deck in Pune. What would the visitors get? A low black soil turner was the answer but after the Kiwis won the toss and put the runs on the board, their spinners came into the game.

With India increasingly desperate for World Test Championship points, on a made to order surface in Mumbai, the hosts once again lost out to spin on a spicy red soil strip.

One year and a few weeks later, the hosts are in a similar situation. They need WTC points ahead of stiffer tests away from home in 2026. So, as always, what will the 22 yards serve up? On first viewing from afar, there isn't a lot of similarity from this deck and the one at Kolkata. That one was black, this one, for the venue's inaugural Test, is red. The pitch also has a covering of grass, an ingredient that was missing in Kolkata. Usually, the grass helps to keep the surface intact before spin plays a role as the match wears on.