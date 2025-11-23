A leg day to forget for India in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: By the time Marco Jansen played on to end a violent 91-ball 93, he had broken at least three bats. But he had also broken a fair few Indian spirits -- the ones on the field and the ones in the stands -- during his time in the middle.

When he walked out to bat, India still had a small window of opportunity to curtail the visitors from running up a really big score. Kyle Verreynne had just been dismissed post lunch. There was nothing happening off the wicket but the spinners and the pacers had managed to show supreme control and discipline to limit run-scoring to singles and twos. It was, perhaps, a touch defensive but this was the opening they were after.

Alas, Jansen didn't get the memo. He went after everything red, round and within his swinging arc. In all, he hit six fours and seven sixes, four of those big hits coming off Ravindra Jadeja, who's usually very accurate. He has a very uncomplicated hitting style, clearing that front leg and using his levers to target the area from deep mid-wicket to long on. All seven of his maximums came in this region.

During the course of his range-hitting, the Indian fielders and bowlers went through a range of emotions. Ugh. Ouch. Damn. Oh well. Meh. Shrug. When Jansen was finally out, it had reached the point of acceptance.

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal sprinted off the playing area for they had to get ready. The others? They were dragging themselves off the field after an experience not a lot of them have faced. In fact, since the start of 2020, this is only the third instance of a visiting team batting for over 800 deliveries in the first innings of a Test in India.