Once forgotten Proteas man, Muthusamy keeps growing in statute

It was an innings filled with patience but one with a proper strategy. With India opting for defensive fields on Day Two, the left-hander knew all he had to do was milk the spinners on a still unresponsive surface. So he focused on dabbing the ball into the vacant spaces behind and in front of square either side of the wicket. In all, most of his 43 singles came in these two directions.

In fact, till deep into the innings, he had scored no runs in the V either side of the stumps down the ground. It's reflective of where the bowlers bowled to him — out of the 66 runs he scored on the leg-side, only nine came in the long-on region — but it was an innings the visitors needed at that point in time of the game when the Test was very much in the balance.

Across three sessions and two days sandwiched by the second new ball, he not only added runs but also took time from the game. Now, on a wearing pitch, Muthusamy he bowler will look to complement the likes of Maharaj and Simon Harmer over the next few days.

Skipper Temba Bavuma, who sat out the Pakistan series with an injury, wrote this about the spinner on ESPN. "Sen was a well-deserved Man of the Series against Pakistan," he wrote. "He contributed with the ball in the first Test and the bat in the second... the way he's come into the team, he's really bolstered our resources from both a batting and bowling perspective. He took 11 wickets and scored 106 runs, but he's an unassuming character; he's not loud and gets his job done. Whenever the opportunity is there, he tries to grab it with both hands. I'm sure the guys would have celebrated hard for a bloke like Sen.

"What we have been able to do well and something which has served us, is selecting based on character rather than simply basing it on stats. Character is a big thing for us as a team and everything we do, we do it for each other. It's knowing you have individuals, who on their day will make the play for the team."