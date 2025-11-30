One for the ages: Virat century from master Kohli

CHENNAI: It's not like Virat Kohli hasn't gotten there before. He has gotten to that milestone figure 51 times before in ODIs; 82 times across formats for India. For Kohli, ODI century is a norm. No one has more hundreds in the format. In fact the next two active players behind him are his partner-in-crime Rohit Sharma (33) and the keeper behind his batting crease, Quinton de Kock (22).

But as Kohli guided South Africa's Marco Jansen on the fifth ball of the 38th over in Ranchi on Sunday, the world knew what this particular hundred, 52nd in ODIs, meant to him. He jogged to the other end, leapt like phoenix and punched his fist in the air and let out a roar. Before even he could loft his bat and celebrate, a fan ran on to the ground to touch his feet. That fan, much like the thousands in the ground and millions watching the match live, was aware that he had witnessed an ODI century for the ages.

For this was not like any other Kohli century in recent years. He hadn't batted like he did on Sunday in a while. Kohli's hundreds usually have a template to it, especially in the last three years. More often than not it has been about Kohli the master run-accumulator who plays risk-free strokes and runs between wickets like no one else in the world could. Kohli picks the bad ball out, rotates strike of the rest, making sure the scoreboard moves. Every ODI century he has scored since December 2022 has at least 55 non-boundary runs. In all the eight centuries in this period, they account for 54 per cent.